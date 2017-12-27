Top 10 most read articles of 2017

Here is the 2017 list of the the top 10 most read articles on Ctrl blog.

The above list is just the top articles published right at the end of last year and this year . Most of the most read articles of 2016 are still read thousands of times every week – and are well worth a read!

This November , I also added a new page listing all the top most read articles of all-times (counting begun in early November 2017 ). You can also click-through to your favorite topic pages and see the most-read articles in each topic.

Thank you all for the enormous interest in this blog! I never expected that it would become quite as popular as it has.

